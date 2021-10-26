Off-duty policeman kills two attackers in Wallerfield

File photo.

AN off-duty police officer killed two men on Monday night after the two shot at him.

Police reported that the men, who remained unidentified, attacked the officer and three others at Flora’s Mini Mart at Tractor Pool Road, Wallerfield.

The police report did not say the men tried to rob the minimart or said they intended to.

Police said PC Marlon Wilson, of the Justice Patrol Unit, reported he was leaving the minimart at about 8.40 pm when he saw the men. He told his colleagues the men pointed guns at him and he heard gunshots.

Wilson fired back eight rounds from his Glock19 pistol.

Both bandits were killed and Wilson was shot in the leg. He was taken to the Arima Health Facility, where he was treated and discharged.