Murders no longer 'major' news

THE EDITOR: Not too long ago, someone being shot and killed was cause for concern and certainly merited being reported as “headline” news.

However, judging from last Saturday's tabloid reports of two people who were shot and killed in separate incidents, this was only considered to be “news” to make it on page nine in two of the country's three daily newspapers with the other newspaper reporting it on page seven.

It appears that news of this nature has become “matter of fact” and probably accepted. What a sad woeful country we have become.

W DOPSON

WOODBROOK