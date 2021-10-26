Good performance, Soca Warriors

TT women's senior team gather for a team photo before the start of the international friendly against Panama, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on Thursday. The match ended 0-0. - via TTFA Media

THE EDITOR: A most solid display by the women Soca Warriors in the recent friendly against Panama. Not a bad draw, 0-0, for Kenwyne Jones’ maiden game in charge as coach.

I tuned into the live stream of the game via YouTube to cheer on the ladies. We created decent chances and were tactically set up to hit them on the counter-attack. We could’ve done better in the final third by being more clinical to register a few goals.

Among the positives, defensively, they were solid. Victoria Swift and Kimika Forbes were standout players in my opinion, for their strong outings.

In spite of the humid weather, I can stand and applaud their fitness and physicality over 90 minutes. As always, there will be room for improvement. Hopefully, they can gel and develop a style of play and identity going forward.

Onwards and upwards. Soca Warriors to the World!

KENDELL KARAN

VIA E-MAIL