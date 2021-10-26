Good performance, Soca Warriors
THE EDITOR: A most solid display by the women Soca Warriors in the recent friendly against Panama. Not a bad draw, 0-0, for Kenwyne Jones’ maiden game in charge as coach.
I tuned into the live stream of the game via YouTube to cheer on the ladies. We created decent chances and were tactically set up to hit them on the counter-attack. We could’ve done better in the final third by being more clinical to register a few goals.
Among the positives, defensively, they were solid. Victoria Swift and Kimika Forbes were standout players in my opinion, for their strong outings.
In spite of the humid weather, I can stand and applaud their fitness and physicality over 90 minutes. As always, there will be room for improvement. Hopefully, they can gel and develop a style of play and identity going forward.
Onwards and upwards. Soca Warriors to the World!
KENDELL KARAN
VIA E-MAIL
