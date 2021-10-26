Father of four, one of two killed in Carapo

Nyron Philip

A father of four, who was preparing to christen his youngest next month, was one of two men killed in Carapo on Monday night.

Police reported that at about 8.25 pm, Richie Raghoo, 33, Nyron Philip, 42, and a third man were at at Raghoo’s home when a man in a blue hoodie entered the garage, and started shooting, then ran off.

Raghoo, of Jokhan Trace, Carapo and Philip of Carapo Main Road, both died at the scene. The third man was taken to the Arima Health Facility, where he was treated and warded.

Relatives of Philip told the media at the Forensic Sciences Centre on Tuesday that the lorry driver was preparing for the christening of his 11-month-old son.

Relatives, who did not want to be identified, said Philip was liming and drinking with the two men, after the gearbox in his car was fixed when they were attacked. The family’s sole breadwinner was said to have been “at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Raghoo, who had lived in Carapo for the past 14 years, was described as a “big-hearted man” who helped all he could. Relatives said he never told them he was threatened or had any falling-out which could have triggered the attack.

Relatives dismissed any connection between the killing of the two men and another shooting in the area two months ago.

In August, Avinash Sookrah, Jimmy Poon, Ryan Sookraj, Radesh Pooran and Russel Poon were shot dead while liming near their homes at Race Course Road, Carapo.

In an unrelated incident, police were yet to identify two men killed by an off-duty police officer in Wallerfield on Monday.

Police reported that the men attacked the officer and three others at Flora’s Mini Mart at Tractor Pool Road, Wallerfield.

The police report did not say the men tried to rob the minimart or say they intended to.

Police said PC Marlon Wilson, of the Justice Patrol Unit, reported he was leaving the minimart at about 8.40 pm when he saw the men. He told his colleagues the men pointed guns at him and he heard gunshots.

Wilson fired back eight rounds from his Glock19 pistol.

Both men were killed and Wilson was shot in the leg. He was taken to the Arima Health Facility, where he was treated and discharged.