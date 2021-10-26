Belmont man shot

File photo.

POLICE are investigating the shooting of a 23-year-old Belmont man on Tuesday.

A police report said members of the Port of Spain Task Force were told of a shooting at Gloster Lodge Road at around 9.55 am.

They found the victim on the ground bleeding from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

The task force officers were joined by detectives from the Port of Spain CID who are continuing enquiries. Up to publication time no arrest had been made.