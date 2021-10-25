Weather over Trinidad and Tobago back to green level

Pexels file photo

The Meteorological Service said on Monday morning the threat of significant weather has diminished and the green level had been reinstated.

But in a 10.57am update, the Met Office reported despite good weather conditions, an isolated thunderstorm and heavy showers were still possible, still mainly in southern areas.

"Low-level winds are increasing and gusty winds are likely in the vicinity of showers," it said.

The report also said loose items could be displaced and weaker tree branches can be broken. Seas might become choppy and agitated in the vicinity of gusty winds.

The Met Office had earlier warned about a tropical wave from last Wednesday until Saturday.