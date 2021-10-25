Tobago fully vaccinates 20,000

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago has now fully vaccinated over 20,000 people on the island.Through its vaccination drive the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development with the Tobago Regional Health Authority administered covid19 vaccines to a total of 22,314 people in under six months.

Of these, 20,212 people are now fully vaccinated, according to the division’s daily update on Monday.The aim is to vaccinate 36,000 people on the island.

Two more covid19 cases on Monday pushed the total number of cases recorded since March 2020 to 3,206.

Of these, 2,803 people have recovered after 24 patients were discharged within the last 24 hours. Nnety-nine patients have died of complications of the virus.

The division said 16,228 samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Tobago Regional Health Authority and other local testing sites. Active cases have dropped to 304.

There are 272 people in home isolation, three patients in hospital receiving intensive care and none in step-down facilities.

Calls to Tracy Davidson-Celestine, secretary ofthe division, went unanswered.