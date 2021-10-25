Princes Town man, 27, shot dead

File photo

PRINCES Town police and Homicide Region III officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of Darien Mohammed.

Mohammed alias Barry Joe, age 27, of Princes Town, was found dead at the home of his sister Tia around 9.45 pm on Saturday.

Tia Mohammed, 22, reported she was at her St Croix Road, Princes Town home when she heard two gunshots. Upon checking through a window, she saw a slim-built man of African descent running away.

She said she then saw her brother lying on the floor, to the left side of her home, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Mohammed died while his sister was calling Princes Town police.

First responders PCs Kowlessor and Noor found Mohammed, together with Cpl Smith and a team from the Homicide unit, along with ASP Jaikaran, Insp Victor, Insp Phillip and Sgt Barron of the Princes Town CID and police station went to the scene.

DMO Dr Rajkumar declared Mohammed dead.

The body is to be taken to the Forensic Sciences Centre for an autopsy after covid19 tests.