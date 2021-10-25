PNM Tobago candidate contracts covid19

Downie Marcelle -

SIX weeks before the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election, PNM candidate for Bethel/New Grange, Downie Marcelle, has tested positive for covid19.

Despite battling the virus, Marcelle remains confident of emerging victorious in his fight with Progressive Democratic Patriots' candidate Terance Baynes for the electoral district.

Marcelle, sounding sprightly in a Facebok post on Monday, revealed a close relative contracted the virus and he later tested positive.

Marcelle said his campaign will press on through house-to-house visits by his election team as well as virtually.

He urged Bethel/New Grange residents to share their concerns to members of his team.

"Tell them everything and they will report to me," he said.

“My team will be on the ground and visiting with residents. I will walk with them virtually, through video calls, social media lives, telephone calls and messages. The technology helps us to make this easier."

Marcelle said he was not careless and followed all health protocols during a walkabout last week.

The Bethel resident and gospel artiste said so far he was asymptomatic and was grateful to have recently received his first shot of the covid19 vaccine.

"No symptoms, no cough, no sneeze, no runny nose, no headache or anything of the sort."

He urged Tobagonians to get vaccinated, saying he was looking forward to a full return after quarantine to serve the community.