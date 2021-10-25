Five dead, 117 new covid19 infections

FIVE more people died from covid19, while 117 became infected, the Ministry of Health's daily update reported on Monday.

Since last year March, some 1,650 people have died. The country now has 4,573 active cases. This includes 318 in hospital, 30 in step-down facilities, 68 in state quarantine, and 4,108 in home self-isolation.

In all, some 55,798 people have contracted the virus, of whom 49,575 have recovered.

Some 381,372 people have been tested for covid19, including 161,220 at private facilities.

A total of 618,345 people are partially vaccinated with the first of a two-dose regime. Some 585,737 people are completely vaccinated, comprising 552,693 people with the second dose of a two-dose regime and 33,044 vaccinated under a single-dose regime.