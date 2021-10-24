Windies skipper Pollard: There are no words to explain 55 all out

England's Jos Buttler, left reacts after England's Adil Rashid clean bowls West Indies' Andre Russell during the ICC T20 World Cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, UAE, on Saturday. (AP Photo) -

JELANI BECKLES

WEST Indies captain Kieron Pollard described his team’s batting performance against England in their opening match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup as unacceptable after falling apart for just 55 runs – the second-lowest score ever by a full ICC member.

The full members include the top teams in the world.

The lowest score by a full member was 45 by West Indies against England at Warner Park in St Kitts in 2019.

The shocking batting display led to a six-wicket win for England in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday.

West Indies were dismissed for 55 in 14.2 overs, before England scored 56/4 in 8.2 overs.

“There is no words to explain it,” Pollard said after the match.

“It was plain to see. I don’t think we were good enough on all counts…being bundled out for 55 is unacceptable, so we accept that. We accept the responsibility and these sort of games sometimes as a unit we just have to bin it and move on.”

Pollard said the team will not dwell on the dismal performance.

“I don’t think any sort of panic will come into the camp…we just need to accept it. It is what it is. It is plain to see what we did and we just have to take it on our chest as big men and move on because this is international sport.”

After being sent in to bat West Indies were on the back foot immediately as they struggled especially against the England spinners.

The shot selection by the West Indies batsmen was poor, as most of them were caught.

Evin Lewis, one of the few West Indies batsmen entering the tournament with form, was well caught by Moeen Ali running back from mid-off to give fast bowler Chris Woakes the wicket.

Lendl Simmons followed his opening partner back to the pavilion when he was caught at deep mid-wicket by Liam Livingstone to give off-spinner Ali the scalp. West Indies were already desperate for a partnership with the score 9/2 in the third over.

Shimron Hetmyer joined Chris Gayle and the pair started to mount a fightback.

Hetmyer struck Ali for two consecutive fours, but in the same over he was caught for nine.

Chris Gayle, the only batsman to reach double figures, was caught for 13 by Dawid Malan running back fielding at mid-wicket. It was soon 38/5 after eight overs when Dwayne Bravo, promoted up the order, was caught at backward point.

Wickets kept tumbling as vice-captain Nicholas Pooran (one), Andre Russell (duck) and Pollard (six) were dismissed in that order to leave West Indies reeling on 49/8 after 12.1 overs.

West Indies folded for 55 in 14.2 overs.

Leg spinner Adil Rashid, who caused the damage at the end of the West Indies innings, ended with remarkable figures of 4/2 in 2.2 overs. Ali and fast bowler Tymal Mills both took 2/17 in four overs.

In reply, England got to 56/4 in 8.2 overs, with Jos Buttler ending on 24 not out off 22 balls. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein snatched 2/24 in four overs, which included a spectacular one-handed diving catch off his bowling to get rid of Livingstone.

The decision was reviewed as umpires felt the ball may have touched the ground when Hosein fell. It was the only bright spark for West Indies on the day.

The West Indies' build-up to the tournament was not ideal, as they lost both warm-up matches convincingly to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Many of the West Indies batsmen have struggled with their form in recent months.

The match between West Indies and England was a replay of the 2016 final when West Indies won the title after Carlos Brathwaite struck four consecutive sixes in the last over of the match. Brathwaite is not on the 2021 squad.

West Indies will aim to rebound against South Africa on Tuesday at 6 am (TT time).

SCOREBOARD

WEST INDIES

L Simmons c Livingstone b Moeen*3

E Lewis c Moeen b Woakes*6

C Gayle c Malan b Mills*13

S Hetmyer c Morgan b Moeen*9

DJ Bravo c Bairstow b Jordan*5

+N Pooran c wkp Buttler b Mills*1

*K Pollard c Bairstow b Rashid*6

A Russell b Rashid*0

A Hosein not out*6

O McCoy c Roy b Rashid*0

R Rampaul b Rashid*3

Extras (w3)*3

TOTAL (all out, 14.2 overs)*55

Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Lewis), 2-9 (Simmons), 3-27 (Hetmyer), 4-31 (Gayle), 5-37 (Bravo), 6-42 (Pooran), 7-44 (Russell), 8-49 (Pollard), 9-49 (McCoy), 10-55 (Rampaul)

Bowling: Moeen Ali 4-1-17-2, Woakes 2-0-12-1, Mills 4-0-17-2 (w3), Jordan 2-0-7-1, Rashid 2.2-0-2-4.

ENGLAND

J Roy c Gayle b Rampaul*11

+J Buttler not out*24

J Bairstow c & b Hosein*9

Moeen Ali run out*3

L Livingstone c & b Hosein*1

*E Morgan not out*7

Extras (nb1)*1

TOTAL (4 wkts, 8.2 overs)*56

Did not bat: D Malan, C Woakes, C Jordan, A Rashid, T Mills

Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Roy), 2-30 (Bairstow), 3-36 (Moeen Ali), 4-39 (Livingstone)

Bowling: Hosein 4-0-24-2, Rampaul 2-0-14-1, McCoy 2-0-12-0 (nb1), Pollard 0.2-0-6-0.

Result: England won by six wickets.

Points: England 2, West Indies 0.

Man-of-the-Match: Moeen Ali.

Toss: England.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Marais Erasmus; TV – Chris Brown.