[UPDATED] Cyclist Nicholas Paul eliminated in sprint quarters

Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul. (AP Photo) -

TRINIDAD and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the men’s sprint in the International Cycling Union World Track Championships at The Jean-Stablinski Velodrome in Roubaix, France, on Saturday.

Paul, the world record holder in the event, was defeated by German Stefan Boetticher in the best-of-three quarter-final showdown.

In the first race, Paul made his move just before the final lap began and never looked back to win easily.

Boetticher, who won gold in the event in 2013, showed his speed in the second and third races to advance to the semifinals scheduled for Sunday. In the second and third race Paul could not catch Boetticher who held on to win both races after taking control with one lap left.

Earlier, Paul sounded a warning to his competitors in the first round (qualifying) finishing with the second fastest time of 9.421 seconds. Only Harrie Lavreysen of Netherlands was faster than him in 9.418.

The fastest 28 of the 30 cyclists who started the qualifying round advanced.

Paul got a bye and was not required to compete in the second round (1/16 finals).

In the third round (1/8 final), which includes 16 cyclists, Paul defeated Joseph Truman of Great Britain to book a place in the quarters.

On Friday, Paul created history when he became the first TT cyclist to earn a medal at the World Championships in 30 years. He took silver in the men’s 1k time trial.

TT cycling legend Gene Samuel copped this country’s last medal in the same event at the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany in 1991.

Paul also finished fourth in the men’s keirin event.

Also on Saturday, TT cyclist Akil Campbell competed in the four-race men’s omnium. Campbell, the brother of national women’s cyclist Teniel Campbell, finished tied for 23rd after not completing the points race, which was the final race of the omnium.

Campbell was 24th in the scratch race, 19th in the tempo race and tenth in the elimination race.

Ethan Hayter of Great Britan won gold, Aaron Gate of New Zealand copped silver and Italian Elia Viviani took bronze.