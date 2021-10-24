Special education school happy with administration of CXC exams

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. Photo by Sureash Cholai -

Principal of Palmeras Learning Centre, a special needs school in St James, is commending the Ministry of Education for its focus on special needs children during this year’s Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) exams.

The principal, who requested anonymity, said she has a very good relationship with the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the ministry and has never encountered issues in getting the ministry to assist her students.

“(The ministry) is very reliable.”

She said representatives would visit her school to learn about the students and their needs prior to the exams.

The SSSD is tasked with helping students through an array of services including psycho-social, educational, and behavioural assistance.

“I explain the needs of the students and they work with us.”

She said some students are provided with psycho-educational assessment to identify the disability, and the ministry makes concessions for them during their education as well as for high-stake examinations such as those administered by the CXC.

“They will be put in a room by themselves with an aide.”

She said the division has been consistent for both the Caribbean Secondary Educational Certificate (CSEC) and Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exams.

“I have no complaints.”

She said her students complete two or three subjects at a time, and the school only allows for a total of five subjects per student.

She said she also has parents who are willing to have their children do one exam per year to ensure they receive their passes.

The principal said people are usually unaware of how capable students with special needs are. “The word has to get out there that every body has a road. The road will be different, but there is still a road.”

Most of her students, she said, are autistic and have anxiety issues during examinations. She said because autistic students are very literal, it is harder for them to grasp issues that require analysis.

“If they have to learn, they can learn straightforward information. They have challenges analysing things.”

She said because of this, her students found the science and math examinations to be more difficult. Overall, her students’ performance was average.

She said a lot of the math concepts sometimes require physical interaction to properly explain.

“In many instances we did not have the time and systems in place to help them with those challenges.”

She said because of covid19 restrictions, there was a small number of students sitting the exam as many felt they were not prepared.

She said once schools fully reopen, it will be better for students with special needs to get the attention they need to excel. “They need face-to-face learning.” She said while parents were sceptical at first about allowing their children to return to the physical classroom, attendance has improved, and more parents are now encouraged to have their children vaccinated. She said getting students settled before an exam can also be challenging.

“When you’re working with special students, they need attention and a small, comfortable environment. You can’t shout or call them names. That is a no-no with us. The environment is such that no one belittles each other.

“They need to feel comfort and that you’re showing interest in them. You must take your time and explain, do things visually and use different strategies to help them understand the work.”

She also said because her autistic students have socialisation issues, the face-to-face environment is more conducive to their learning experience. “Interacting with others is very difficult. My students have come a long way, but there were challenges. We have to be mindful that (socialisation) has to be a part of the process.”

With regards to the education ministry's announcement that all students, vaccinated and unvaccinated, can return to physical school, she said she was happy about the decision. She said just about 70 per cent of the school is vaccinated and all parents have expressed their excitement about the return to school.

She said because the school is small with about 20 students they would not have to implement a rotation system. Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said special education schools would be allowed to rotate students.