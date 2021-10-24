PoS city police arrest one, seize marijuana

File photo

Police arrested an El Socorro man and seized a quantity of marijuana during an exercise on Saturday afternoon.

Reports say officers of the Port of Spain city police received information that a man had marijuana and went to a house at Sadoo Trace, El Socorro at around 3 pm.

They searched the house and allegedly found 281 grams of marijuana.

The 36-year-old man, who was home at the time, was arrested.

He was charged by WPC Bonard for the possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

The exercise was led by Supt Charles with field operations from Sgt McShine, Cpl Ramsaran and PCs Hakim, Maundy, Lewis, Ali and WPCs Bonard and Roach.