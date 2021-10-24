Deyalsingh appeals again for student vaccinations

Jaylan Jones checks, at Bradford's on Henry Street, Port of Spain, the fit of a school shirt for her son Tyrelle who returns to classes at Tranquillity Secondary School on Monday. - PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is again urging parents to protect their children and get them vaccinated even as the Ministry of Education has opened physical school to unvaccinated students in forms four to six.

“Forms four, five, and six, bringing out children, in my view, I think the Minister of Education has done the correct thing because this is about total child development. Bearing in mind that the public health measures of masking are going to be in place as opposed to a safe zone where you have to take off your mask to socialise, to eat, and drink and so on.”

He said the country had to learn to live with the virus, close the learning gap in education, and prevent the economy from collapsing.

Deyalsingh added that at safe zones were environments for social gathering so that businesses could operate and create employment. And while the ministry asked as many businesses as possible to sign on to the safe zone policy, it was voluntary with some business owners having made the personal decision to operate outside of the policy.