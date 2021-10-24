Adverse weather alert issued

File photo -

The Met Office has issued an adverse weather alert (yellow level) for the period 11 am Sunday to 11 am on Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, the Met said there is a high chance (70 per cent) that isolated thunderstorm activity, heavy showers and accompanying gusty winds could affect, initially, southern areas of Trinidad, and then gradually spread throughout the rest of the island.

“Gusty winds can exceed 55KMh at times. Street and/or flash flooding are possible in these areas. Seas can also become agitated.”