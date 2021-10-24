9-year-old baker Liam Rigaud: 'Baking helps you save, make money'

Liam Rigaud shows the Chocolate M&M brownie mix ready for baking, left, and what the tasty treat, right, looks like when it's done. - PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Liam Rigaud loves eating tasty pastries and other delectable baked goods.

But at times, he thinks they are too expensive to buy.

So earlier this year, he started to bake his own treats to solve this problem and he even created a business in the process.

Liam, nine, told Newsday Kids, “I thought to myself that if I learn to cook and bake, I can make my own treats, so I don’t have to buy it and I can save a bit.

“Other children should learn to cook and bake like me because they can make any stuff they want for their family.”

In January, the young Arima baker enrolled in an online baking and pastry-making course with Sinoet’s Cakes, Cuisine and Catering.

He recently finished the course and learned to make sweet treats like brownies, cinnamon rolls, cupcakes, red velvet cake, chocolate cake, and sponge cake.

But Liam doesn’t only make sweet treats.

If needed, he can whip up a mean savoury dish like Sheppard’s pie or scrumptious chicken samosas.

However, making chicken samosas isn’t so simple.

Liam explained, “The hardest thing I’ve learned to make is the chicken samosas.

“You have to make it in layers, and you can’t put oil on the top layer. But sometimes I put the oil on the top, so I have to start all over.

“You can’t put oil on the top layer because when I put it in the oven it can burn.”

Apart from learning to save money, Liam also realised he can make money by baking.

So in August, he started his business called Liam’s Bistro and Savoury Delights.

Even though the business is just a few months old, Liam has already catered for birthday parties and other events.

And he’s also learned more about time management.

“Every time I take an order, I have to make sure that I fulfil it for the time that they ask.”

In addition to baking, Liam also relaxes by playing video games, drawing, and painting.

But even in creating art, he sees a bit of baking.

He compares the mixing of ingredients while baking to the mixing of paint colours.

A standard four student at Arima Boys’ Government Primary School, Liam wants to develop his culinary skills further in the future and become a chef.

For Liam’s mother, Latoya Rigaud, having him learn to bake has not only been rewarding in terms of the treats but also the life lessons he’s learning.

She told Newsday Kids, “For my birthday, he made fried bakes with eggs and sausage.

“A Sunday he also made scallop potatoes and fried chicken.

“It’s important that he learned to cook because it’s a life skill and because I’ve seen that passion in him, I’ve decided to push the passion.”

She also appreciates the time they spend in the kitchen together. She is calling on other parents to encourage their children to learn new skills and become all-round individuals.

People can follow Liam's page on Instagram @liams_bistro_savoury_delights