57-year-old Manzanilla man missing

Felix Villarreal.

Cunupia police officers are searching for a 57-year-old Manzanilla man who reportedly went missing on Friday.

The man has been identified as Felix Villarreal of Kowlessar Road. He is of African descent, five feet, ten inches tall with a slim build, a brown complexion and a bald head.

He was last seen leaving his home. He was wearing a striped tee-shirt and a pair of three-quarter jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Cunupia police station at 665-3080, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS or share information on the TTPS app.