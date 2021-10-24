3 covid19 deaths push Tobago's total to 99

Image courtesy CDC

Three covid19 deaths in Tobago in 24 hours have took the island's fatalities to 99.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said on Sunday the deceased include a 57-year-old woman, 89-year-old man and 81-year-old man – all with comorbidities.

The division also reported 17 new covid19 cases which took the island's active tally to 326.

There are 28 patients in state isolation, 295 in home isolation and three in ICU.

In an update to its vaccination drive, the division said 22,314 people are partially vaccinated and 20,212 are fully vaccinated.