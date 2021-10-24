244 new covid19 cases, six more deaths

A total of 244 more people tested positive for covid19 and six more have died.

The Ministry of Health in its update on Sunday said the 244 new cases would bring the total number of covid19 infections since March 2020 to 55,681.

The latest positive results came from samples taken between October 20 and October 23.

The ministry said there are 4,656 active cases and a total of 1,645 deaths.

Of the six who died, four had multiple pre-existing conditions which included a mix of diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, leukaemia and heart disease.

The other two people had one pre-existing condition; one person had high blood pressure, while the other suffered from morbid obesity.

A total of 171 people recovered from the virus, with 29 being discharged from hospitals, and 142 community cases have been given a clean bill of health.

The update also highlighted that 4,067 people are in home self-isolation, 61 are in state quarantine facilities and 31 are in step-down facilities. There are also 314 people who are in hospital.

The ministry also said that of the 4,437 people in the parallel healthcare system 4,178 (94.2 per cent) were unvaccinated.

A total of 617,974 people have been partially vaccinated and 584,728 people have been completely vaccinated.