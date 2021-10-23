Tobago covid19 deaths move to 96

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s total covid19 deaths moved to 96 after a 49-year-old woman with comorbidities died from the virus overnight.

The island now has 19 new cases and 319 active cases.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are 30 patients in state isolation, 280 in home isolation and three in ICU. Six people have been discharged.

The division said to date 16,276 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 3,187 tested positive. There are 2,772 recovered patients.

To date, 22,314 people on the island have been partially vaccinated while 20, 212 are fully vaccinated.