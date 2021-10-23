Seedlings distributed for World Food Day

Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat recieves plants and seedlings from a member of Wold Food Day National Committee at the ministry's car park Chaguanas on Saturday. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Last Saturday, hundreds of seeds, seedlings and some chataigne trees were distributed during World Food Day celebrations at the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (Namdevco) Farmers Market in Chaguanas.

Since 1945, World Food Day has been celebrated annually on October 16 to commemorate the launch of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation.

This year’s celebrations were themed Our Actions are our Future with a focus on inspiring people to be conscious of the food they eat and how it not only affects their health but also that of the planet.

Every year, TT’s cabinet-appointed World Food Day National Committee is tasked with planning national activities for World Food Day.

The committee’s chairperson Wilhelmina Kissoonsingh told Newsday that upon hearing this year’s theme, the committee immediately thought of distributing seeds.

She explained, “We wanted to encourage people to grow their own food and understand the importance of having a garden as it helps being food secure.”

As people grow their own food, Wilhelmina hopes they embody this year’s theme by becoming more conscious of the way food is produced.

By doing so, she said it’s also a better way for people to learn how better food production can lead to better nutrition, better lives and a cleaner world.

Wilhelmina said people appreciated the effort and were excited to plant.

She is also encouraging people to sign up for this year’s edition of the committee’s Run for Food 5K.

The annual run is a collaboration between the committee, Massy Stores and the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries.

“While we usually have the 5K around the Savannah, this year we’ll be doing it virtually because of covid.

“With the 5K, we try to raise money for charity so we are really encouraging people to support.”

Registration for the 5K is open until November 14 on Bafasports and people have until that date to do the run.