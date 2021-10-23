Sangre Grande farmer finds skeleton

File photo.

Eastern Division police are trying to confirm the identity of skeletal remains that were found in an abandoned plot of land off Turure Road, Sangre Grande, on Friday afternoon.

Police said a 44-year-old farmer was visiting a parcel of land off Milk Office Road, at around 5.45 pm when he saw what appeared to be a skeleton on the ground.

He called the police and officers from the Sangre Grande CID went to the scene where they found the remains and a dark coloured T-shirt, blue three-quarter jeans and a pair of gold, white and black sneakers.

Police from the Homicide Bureau Region II also visited the area.

The remains were taken by a funeral home for storage pending a forensic analysis.