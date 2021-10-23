Nicholas Paul eliminated in Worlds sprint cycling quarters

Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul. (AP Photo) -

TRINIDAD and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the men’s sprint in the International Cycling Union World Track Championships in Roubaix, France, on Saturday.

Paul, the world record holder in the event, was defeated by German Stefan Boetticher in the best-of-three quarterfinal showdown.

In the first race Paul made his move just before the final lap began and never looked back to win easily.

Boetticher, who won gold in the event in 2013, showed his speed in the second and third races to advance to the semifinals scheduled for Sunday.

On Friday, Paul created history when he became the first TT cyclist to earn a medal at the World Championships in 30 years. He took silver in the men’s 1k time trial.

TT cycling legend Gene Samuel copped this country’s last medal in the same event in 1991.

Paul also finished fourth in the men’s keirin event.