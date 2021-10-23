Met office discontinues adverse weather alert

The Port of Spain skyline. The capital enjoyed warm weather Saturday as heavy showers eased across the country. - PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

THE yellow alert warning set by the TT Meteorological Office (Met office) has been discontinued.

In a post on its website on Saturday evening, the Met Office said the threat of adverse weather conditions has subsided and is now at a green level.

The release said breezy conditions will continue over the next two days, and in the event of a heavy shower, “the occasional gust can still be expected.”

“The winds in the low levels of the atmosphere remain relatively strong, however the likelihood of experiencing gusts in excess of 55km/h has significantly decreased.”

The public is still advised to monitor weather conditions and updates from official sources via www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.