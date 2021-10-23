Head of police legal unit, Christian Chandler, charged for offences at sea

TTPS Legal Unit Head, Christian Chandler. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

CHRISTIAN Chandler, head of the police service’s legal unit, was on Friday night charged with offences relating to an incident at sea on his private yacht in August.

Late last night, Chandler was processed while at the Maloney police station where he has been in custody since his arrest at his Maraval home on Wednesday and was being investigated for allegedly breaching section 3(1)(c) of the Emergency Powers (No 2) Regulations of 2021, which currently makes it an offence to be found at a body of water like a river or beach for recreational purposes.

He was also being investigated for allegedly obstructing members of the T&T Coast Guard and for allegedly being in possession of a firearm not covered by a firearm user’s licence. Sources said he was expected to be charged with one count of allegedly breaching the public health regulations, two counts of obstructing the Coast Guard and two counts of possession of a firearm without an FUL.

Chandler is represented by attorneys Wayne Sturge and Alexia Romero who, on Thursday, threatened to go to court for a writ of habeas corpus if a decision was not taken by investigators to release or charge him.

His attorneys complained of him being held in excess of 20 hours without a charge being laid against him. They also alleged his family members were “intimidated and interrogated” by police at the station and investigators were attempting to get him to incriminate himself.

He was interviewed on Thursday by investigators and an identification parade was conducted on Friday. In response on Thursday, a legal officer for the police service advised that Chandler was being detained in relation to three offences: breach of the emergency powers regulations; wilful obstruction of the Coast Guard and possession of a firearm without a firearms user’s licence.

It was also confirmed that Chandler was interviewed after which “officers of the investigating team would make a determination as to whether further enquiries are necessary or whether your client would be charged or released.”

The attorney advised that Chandler’s matter was being actively pursued and was receiving all the necessary attention and action and asked his attorneys to hold their hands on filing the writ of habeas corpus.

Officers of the Professional Standards Bureau, led by Supt Suzette Martin, are leading the investigations involving Chandler and three other officers who were also expected to be charged with breaching the regulations and wilfully obstructing the coast guardsmen.

The incident at sea was also the subject of an investigation initiated by the former Police Service Commission, in addition to allegations surrounding the issuance of Firearm User’s Licences.

His attorneys were late last night hoping to secure station bail for their client.

Chandler was sent on administrative leave in August after the alleged incident on his private yacht on August 5, by former commissioner Gary Griffith.

Chandler was made head of the legal unit of the police service in April 2019. The unit was formed that month and he reported only to the commissioner.