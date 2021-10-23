Cyclist Nicholas Paul advances to sprint quarters in France

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul - Photo courtesy UCI

TRINIDAD and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul has qualified for the quarter-finals of the men’s sprint event at the International Cycling Union World Track Championships in Roubaix, France, on Saturday.

Paul sounded a warning to his competitors in the first round (qualifying) finishing with the second fastest time of 9.421 seconds. Only Harrie Lavreysen of Netherlands was faster than him in 9.418.

The fastest 28 of the 30 cyclists who started the qualifying round advanced.

Paul got a bye and was not required to compete in the second round (1/16 finals).

In the third round (1/8 final), which includes 16 cyclists, Paul defeated Joseph Truman of Great Britain to book a place in the quarters.

From 11.52 am, Paul will compete in the quarter-finals. He will line up against German Stefan Boetticher in heat two.

The semifinals and finals will be held, on Sunday.