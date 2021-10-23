5 men, woman die of covid19

TT had six more covid19 related deaths between Friday and Saturday afternoon, bringing the number of deaths to 1,639.

According to the Ministry of Health’s afternoon update, they were two elderly and three middle-aged men, as well as one middle-aged woman. Five of them had multiple comorbidities, while the other person’s comorbiditiy was obesity.

In addition, 234 new cases were recorded from samples taken from October 19 to 22, which increased the number of active cases to 4,589 and the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 55,437.

There were 309 people in hospital with 12 in the intensive care unit and 15 in the high dependency unit. There were also 4,012 in home isolation, 34 in step down facilities, and 59 in state quarantine facilities.

Twenty-three people were discharged from public health facilities while 127 recovered from home isolation, bringing the total number of people recovered to 49,209.

The update added that of the 16 new cases of the delta variant confirmed in Friday’s release, the details of one case was omitted. It said the person had no travel history, had no known covid19 contacts, and was not vaccinated.

In a separate report, Tobago’s total covid19 deaths moved to 96 after a 49-year-old woman with comorbidities died from the virus overnight.

The island now has 19 new cases and 319 active cases.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are 30 patients in state isolation, 280 in home isolation and three in ICU. Six people have been discharged.

The division said to date 16,276 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 3,187 tested positive. There are 2,772 recovered patients.

To date, 22,314 people on the island have been partially vaccinated while 20, 212 are fully vaccinated.