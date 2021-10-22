Tobago now has 5 cases of covid19 delta variant

Image courtesy CDC

There are now five confirmed cases of the delta variant of covid19 recorded in Tobago.

The THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said in a statement on Thursday the latest patient had no travel history, but was a contact of a person with a recent travel history.

'This increases the total confirmed cases of the delta variant in Tobago to five," it said.

The division said Tobago has 308 active covid19 cases after 34 new cases were reported overnight.

The island’s covid19 death toll remains at 95.

The division reported there are now 29 patients in state isolation, 275 in home isolation and four in ICU. Eight people have been discharged.

It said 16, 204 people in Tobago have been tested for the virus. Of that number, 3,169 have tested positive. There are 3, 169 recovered patients.

To date, a total of 22, 211 have been partially vaccinated and 19, 975 are fully vaccinated.