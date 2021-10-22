Tobago man in court on assault charge

A 37-year-old linesman from Mt Thomas, Tobago appeared before the Scarborough magistrates court on Wednesday charged with assault by beating.

Akini Quashie was granted bail by Magistrate Joanne Connor in the sum of $30,000 or a cash alternative of $3,000.

Quashie was ordered to stay 100 feet away from the victim and not to communicate with her.

According to a police report filed on August 12, earlier that day the accused allegedly held onto the victim and attempted to choke her.

WPC Kerr of the Special Victims Department conducted an investigation which resulted in the arrest and subsequent charge.

Quashie is expected to reappear in court on November 17 to answer the charge.

Investigations were supervised by Acting ASP Francis and Insp Williams of the Special Victims Department.