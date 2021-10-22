Tobago businessman on drug charges

Bon Accord businessman Godfrey Baptiste - TTPS

A Bon Accord businessman has appeared in the Scarborough magistrates court charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Godfrey Baptiste, 56, of John Gorman Trace, was arrested on October 18 and charged the following day.

Reports are that officers assigned to the Crown Police Station went to Centre Street, Canaan, where they stopped and searched a white Kia Cerato driven by Baptiste.

Police found 110 grams of marijuana in the vehicle. Officers then went to a Carnbee restaurant, where Baptiste is employed as a manager.

There, a search was again carried out in his presence and 1.04 kilograms of marijuana was found.

Baptiste was granted bail in the sum of $80,000 or a cash alternative of $8,000. He is expected to return to court on November 17.

PC Adams of the Criminal Investigations Department laid the charges.