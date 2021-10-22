Time to drop "honourable"

THE EDITOR: We adopted the Westminster system to guide our governance after Trinidad and Tobago became an independent nation. We have moved on to republicanism and still keep the Westminster political system.

In this system, the term "Honourable" is bestowed on people holding certain elected and selected public political offices, yet the behaviour displayed by many of them over the years leaves a lot to be desired and in some cases, makes a mockery of the title before their names.

The behaviour and utterances of these "honourable" office holders often confuse people especially those with impressionable minds because when one looks up the definition of honourable, one sees such descriptives as bringing or deserving of honour; being authentic; not hiding behind pride or a façade that you can’t live up to.

The word honourable in the sphere of our elected and selected office holders should also mean to follow through on promises, to be compassionate, to earn one's way and to serve the public not necessarily in expectation of something in return but for the good of the people.

Being honourable, especially while sitting in public office, means one ought to have a strong belief system, one should be a mentor, one should have a character and disposition worthy of emulation. Sadly, what we have seen played out in our public political spaces is anything but honourable. Perhaps, so as not to confuse our population, the time has come for the doing away of the title "honourable" and simply use Mr, Mrs or Miss before the names of our so-called leaders.

ELI ALLSOP

MALICK