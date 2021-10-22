At Camp Ogden, he and Chief of Defence Staff Brig Joseph Theodore discussed the rumours, but had no real and reliable information. They knew they needed all the soldiers they could get. Brown returned to the stadium and used the PA system to alert soldiers, sailors and airmen to report out front. He asked them all to report back to Camp Ogden. Those who had vehicles drove. Some others commandeered a Carib truck and made their way there.

By then the military intelligence confirmed the Red House had been taken. By 7.15 pm they sent soldiers around the perimeter. Brown turned on the television, hoping to get information from the country’s only television station, TTT. Instead of news, he saw leader of the Jamaat al Muslimeen, Yasin Abu Bakr.

The military ordered a group of soldiers to head to Maraval Road. Brown went to Cumberland Hill, where a television transmitter was stationed, and interrupted communication, at first addressing the nation, then facilitating acting president Emmanuel Carter’s address.

At the Red House, Eric* watched as other members of the Jamaat spoke to prime minister Arthur Napoleon Raymond Robinson. The group had taken a radio from a police officer and had instructed Robinson to tell the military to stand down.

Robinson instead ordered the military to “attack with full force.”

Selby Wilson heard the words, and then heard a shot. By this time, he was lying on the ground, arms tied behind his back. He turned to see Minister of National Security Selwyn Richardson lying under a white sheet. Wilson thought Richardson was dead. He did not realise Robinson had been shot.

Bilal Abdullah had shot Robinson in the knee. Richardson had also been shot.

Later, as Robinson lay on the floor, hands tied and bleeding, he watched as Canon Knolly Clarke, dean of the Anglican church, walked into the chamber to function as a messenger between government officials, the military at Camp Ogden and the insurgents to discuss negotiations.

Clarke left the Parliament with a message, taking with him too Winston Dookeran, who was the deputy political leader of the ruling NAR party and Diego Martin MP Leo Des Vignes. Des Vignes, who had also been shot in the earlier melee, was taken to hospital, but later died.

Major Ancil Antoine was dressing for a formal dinner at the residence of acting president Emmanuel Carter when he turned on the television and saw Abu Bakr. He heard him say the military was on the side of the insurgents.