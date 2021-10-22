Royal Castle truck workers robbed in Mausica

Arima police are searching for bandits who robbed workers at a Royal Castle food truck in Mausica on Thursday night.

Police said the workers, aged 21, 26 and 29, were at the food truck at the corner of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway and Andrew Lane, Mausica, at around 8 pm when two men with ski masks got into the truck and demanded the money from the register.

One of the bandits, who had a gun, also ordered the workers to open a vault.

The bandits stole $1,900 from the register, $2,035 from the vault and $325 and cellphones from the workers before running away.