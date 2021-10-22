Paul advances to final in km time trial

Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul competes in the men's track cycling sprint qualifying event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Velodrome in Izu, Japan, on August 4, 2021. (AFP PHOTO) -

TRINIDAD and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul qualified for the final of the men’s 1k (kilometre) time trial with the second fastest time at the 2021 Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix, France, on Friday.

Paul stopped the clock just 0.523 of a second behind Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland in the qualifying round. Hoogland clocked 58.746 seconds.

The top eight riders qualified for the final, scheduled for 2 pm (TT time) on Friday.

On Thursday, Paul just missed out on a medal when he finished fourth in the men’s keirin.