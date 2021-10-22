Paul advances to final in km time trial
TRINIDAD and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul qualified for the final of the men’s 1k (kilometre) time trial with the second fastest time at the 2021 Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix, France, on Friday.
Paul stopped the clock just 0.523 of a second behind Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland in the qualifying round. Hoogland clocked 58.746 seconds.
The top eight riders qualified for the final, scheduled for 2 pm (TT time) on Friday.
On Thursday, Paul just missed out on a medal when he finished fourth in the men’s keirin.
