Nicholas Paul earns historic World 1km time trial silver

Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in France. PHOTO COURTESY UCI -

TRINIDAD and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul copped a silver medal in the men’s 1km time trial at the International Cycling Union (UCI) Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix, France, on Friday.

Paul, who made his Olympic debut this year, sprinted to the line in 59.791 seconds to secure his first medal at a world championships.

Winning gold was Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland in 58.418.

Paul's silver-medal performance was this country's best showing ever at the World Championships.

He was fourth in the keirin final on Thursday.