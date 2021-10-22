Kerwin Du Bois excited over soca/dancehall song with Sheenseea

Kerwin Du Bois shows off two pairs of Ktreadz Caribbean Socks to Carib Brewery USA marketing director, Asa P Sealy, right, as Ktreadz founder Kamal Laird, left, looks on following the launch of the new Can You Feel It video featuring Du Bois, alongside Jamaican talent Shenseea" and with a special appearance from US hip-hop producer DJ Khaled. - courtesy Overtime Media

Soca singer, songwriter and producer, Kerwin Du Bois is excited about the potential of his latest song and video release – an infectious dancehall/soca collaboration with Jamaica sensation Shenseea (Chinsea Lee) titled Can You Feel It.

The song was commissioned and executive-produced by the Carib Brewery as part of its rebranding, international thrust and 70th-anniversary celebrations.

The music video includes a notable intro and outro cameo from American hip-hop DJ and producer, Khaled "DJ Khaled" Mohamed Khaled, and was filmed and edited by award-winning, US director Gil Green.

Since its world premiere and release at a watch party held at the Carib Brewery, USA and 311 Lime House in Cape Canaveral on October 15, the video has received thousands of positive comments and feedback online from soca, dancehall, Carib beer and Caribbean fans and diaspora descendants worldwide, said a media release from Overtime Media. Many have even suggested the catchy, upbeat song could be used as a World Cup Football or similar sporting event theme-song or anthem, the release said.

Speaking at the launch of the video, Du Bois (who co-wrote the song with Shenseea and co-produced the music alongside Chris "Jillionaire" Leacock of Major Lazer fame) said he was proud and happy to represent such a strong Caribbean brand.

"I feel proud to be from the Caribbean at a moment like this and I hope that we can all support and stand by Carib – as we all should do with everything Caribbean...," he said in the release.

"Just now when ah see it, tears come to muh eyes because is really a blessing and ah honour to represent a brand such as Carib, but also to represent a brand such as soca, standing alongside dancehall in the form and the name of Shenseea – and hip-hop at the same time with DJ Khaled!

"So its an honour to be a part of this completely and words cyah express how I feel really at this moment. Ah hope is a good look for de industry, for soca music – to let them know that we are capable and we are good enough to do anything and we have to be able to feel that we have what it takes... We have to believe in ourselves and know that this song and video is not just it – we have to do more!"

Carib Brewery USA's marketing director, Asa P Sealy explained that the song and video are just part of the company's international marketing thrust, which seeks to invigorate and inspire regional pride.

In an interview with OvertimeTT immediately after the launch, he said: "We wanted to use this opportunity to inject a measure of national and regional pride throughout the Diaspora and to bring the region together under the common umbrellas of our cultural exports, expertise and excellence. Here at the brewery, we have initiated a measure of innovation, which continues to inform and attract new consumers and interests within the beverage industry."

Du Bois expressed contentment with the finished product, which remained a closely-guarded secret even to him until the actual world premiere on Friday night.

Neither Khaled nor Lee was at the launch, but Carib Brewery USA president and CEO James Webb said: "Judging from the crowd reaction here and the feedback online, I think we have achieved the first part of our objective in creating a phenomenal audiovisual product, which the region can be proud of and identify with, while also showcasing the brand's commitment to representing the Caribbean region as a whole through our superior quality products.

"We look forward to fulfilling the rest of the mission in due course, as we launch the new World of Change campaign and essentially invite the world to sample and experience the beauty and excellence of the Caribbean region, while also sharing the best of the region with the world at large."

During the intro sequence to the song, DJ Khaled is seen entering a room of executives and quickly commands their attention with the use of an airhorn. Congratulating those assembled around a conference room table for "not playing themselves," he then offers to take them all to the Caribbean, where they will indulge in and enjoy "waters blue like Listerine, rice and peas, jerk chicken and liming."

It should be noted that neither DJ Khaled nor Du Bois has been signed as a Carib brand ambassador, although Shenseea was announced as one via a media release in January.

The video continues to be well received online thus far. with over 450,000 views collectively via the popular julianpromos distribution channel and Carib's own YouTube channel.

For more info follow @caribbeer on Instagram and @overtimett.