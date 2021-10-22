Jamaican shot dead after visiting friend in Diego Martin

FILE PHOTO:

Police are probing the murder of a 28-year-old Jamaican man in Diego Martin on Thursday night.

Police said Akeem Thompson went to visit a friend at Cuthbert Circular, Four Roads, Diego Martin, at around 7 pm.

He left the house an hour later and was shot several times.

Passersby saw Thompson bleeding on the ground.

Western Division police and homicide investigators went to the area with a district medical officer, who declared Thompson dead.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I is continuing enquiries.