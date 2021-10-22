IDA on Bakr's death: Leaders must listen to voice of the people

Yasin Abu Bakr -

The Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) is calling on the country’s leaders to ensure that the views of citizens are duly considered in drafting policies and laws meant to govern them.

The party was reacting to the death of Jamaat al Muslimeen leader Yasin Abu Bakr, who, on July 27, 1990, tried to overthrow the National Alliance for Reconstruction Government, led by ANR Robinson.

Bakr, 80, collapsed at his home on Long Circular Road, St James, on Thursday night and was taken to the St James Health Facility, where he was declared dead.

In a statement issued through the party’s PRO Kaye Trotman on Friday, the IDA extended condolences to Bakr’s family and the Jamaat al Muslimeen, but noted there may still be many unanswered questions surrounding the attempted coup, including his true motives.

The party said leaders must be mindful of history.

“When a people are discontented, and feel oppressed with no hope, they tend to move towards effecting change in ways that are counterproductive to their cause,” the party said.

“As such, leaders must always ensure that the people’s views are duly considered in the drafting of policies and laws meant to govern them.”

Saying the IDA will continue to champion participatory democracy as the way to enact meaningful and sustainable change, the party said it rejects any administration that would “perpetuate an environment of insensitivity that can lead a nation to a state of anarchy.

“Fortunately, we live in a democracy that affords us another choice in resolving issues of discontent; an alternative that we are on the eve of exercising in the upcoming Tobago House of Assembly election on December 6, 2021. Let us exercise this choice and use this mechanism afforded to us, with the understanding of the significant responsibility we as citizens have in bringing about the changes we seek.

“At this watershed moment, with the passing of Yasin Abu Bakr, we say farewell; closing an era where people believe bloody revolt is the only way to secure change and heralding this season in Tobago where we can realise change through democracy.”