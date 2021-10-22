Champ Fleurs residents to get ‘more pressure’ from WASA booster station

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales and St Joseph MP Terrence Deyalsingh cut the ribbon to formally commission the booster station at Eastern Main Road, Champ Fleurs on Thursday. - ROGER JACOB

MORE than 15,000 residents of Champs Fleurs have been promised an improved water supply in their community with the commissioning of an intermediate booster pumping station at Eastern Main Road, near Upper Mendez Drive, on Thursday.

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said the project was completed under the Community Water Improvement Programme and cost just over $2.4 million.

Among the areas to benefit are Daniel Drive, Hevron Heights, Mountain View Terrace HDC Development, Quarry Drive, Andrew Lane, Hilltop Drive and Champ Fleurs Villas.

Gonzales said the programme is a short-term one to address the service delivery shortfalls in communities which have little or no access to water.

The work includes the installation of new pipelines, booster refurbishment, new booster installations, the rehabilitation of wells, and the installation and commissioning of storage tanks and reservoirs.

He commended the work ethic of the WASA team in making the project a success.

“Often times WASA workers are becoming the brunt of public criticism for citizens not getting an efficient water supply, but what people don’t know is the challenges that you (WASA) face as to why people are not getting an efficient water supply.”

He said fixing water problems does not always require a large sum of money, but a team of highly motivated and dedicated people who are willing to work to improve the water situation.

“Some 35,000 residents, both in Champ Fleurs and Morvant, are benefiting from an improvement in their water supply with an expenditure of just $3.8 million.”

Gonzales said in the upcoming weeks, new projects are scheduled to begin in Manzanilla, Tamana and Point Fortin.

St Joseph MP Terrence Deyalsingh, who is also the Minister of Health, said Thursday was a significant day as some of the areas benefiting from the project either did not have a supply or, if they did, it was intermittent.

Upper Mendez Drive resident Beverley-Ann Greenidge thanked WASA workers and the ministers on behalf of her community.

“I getting water long time but it was not coming as it is now. Before I leave home it had water. It also had water yesterday,” she said.