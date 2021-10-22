Campbell seventh in cycling road race in Netherlands

Teniel Campbell -

TT cyclist Teniel Campbell, representing Team Bike Exchange, finished in seventh position in the Drentse Acht van Westerveld in Dwingeloo, Netherlands, on Friday.

According to the Team Bike Exchange website, “After a furious fast start, the peloton soon split on an exposed crosswind section with the Team BikExchange rider able to jump across and make the front selection. The group of around 15 riders managed to open up a lead of over two minutes and with many teams represented in the move, the group was able to stay away to the finish line in Dwingeloo.”

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak of SD Worx broke away from the leading peloton to win gold 27 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. She won the 138k race in three hours, 21 minutes and five seconds.

“Campbell tried in the sprint for second but didn’t quite have the legs in the final to make it on to the podium, instead finishing in a respectable seventh place ahead of tomorrow’s (Saturday’s) final race of the 2021 season, the one-day World Tour race, Ronde van Drenthe.”

Campbell said, “I’m proud of my effort but of course I would have liked to have been on the podium. There was still two more spots left and I was just completely empty and could not contest the podium. Tomorrow is another day to try again.”