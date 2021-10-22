322 new covid19 cases, four new deaths

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health’s 4pm covid19 update on Friday said the country has recorded four new deaths and 322 new covid19 cases.

The new cases were detected in samples taken from October 18-21.

Sixteen cases of the delta variant detected in the 322 new cases, which brings the total number of delta cases detected in Trinidad and Tobago to 102.

Of the four new deaths, two were elderly males, one a middle-aged male and one a middle-aged female.

Active cases now stand at 4,511, and the four new deaths bring the total number of covid19-related deaths to 1,633.

Of the active cases, 34 people are in step-down facilities, 57 in state quarantine facilities and 3,858 are in home self-isolation.

Since March 2020, there have been 55,203 cases, of which 49,069 have recovered.

To date there are 580,553 fully vaccinated people.