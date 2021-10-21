Yellow-level weather alert for Trinidad and Tobago still in effect

A man walks briskly to heavy rainfall on High Street, San Fernando on Tuesday. TT is under a tropical wave alert until Saturday. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

The Meteorological Service is maintaining the yellow-level weather alert for Trinidad and Tobago because of the passage of a tropical wave, although the winds remain stable.

In an updated weather report on Thursday afternoon, it said winds in the low levels of the atmosphere continued to be moderate to strong and hence there was high potential (80 per cent) for gusty winds in excess of 55km/hr to accompany isolated, brisk showers.

These strong winds may toss loose or unsecured objects and cause tree branches to fall as well as leading to above-normal sea conditions.

The Met Office recommended securing loose outdoor items and livestock.

Additionally, small craft operators and people with marine interests should monitor sea conditions.

The weather alert remains in force until Saturday at 6 pm.

Monitor weather conditions and updates from official sources via www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.