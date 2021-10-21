Women Warriors draw Panama 0-0 in Jones's coaching debut

Trinidad and Tobago's Liana Hinds (L) controls the ball against Panama, in an international friendly, held at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on Thursday. The match ended 0-0. - via TTFa Media

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO women’s senior team made a welcome return to competitive football with a goalless draw against Panama at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, on Thursday.

Neither team could break the deadlock after 90 minutes but TT were still able to hold off the visitors after over two years of no competitive football.

Panama dominated the opening half and came close to scoring when striker Marta Cox struck the top left of the crossbar. Luckily, the ball fell within reach of TT custodian Kimika Forbes.

Forwards Kennya ‘Yaya’ Cordner and Raenah Campbell had few attempts in the first 45 minutes as former national captain Maylee-Attin Johnson tried to champion the midfield.

In the second period, TT looked better and were able to string together more passes than in the first half.

Panama however, came close to scoring twice via substitute Yamileth Palacio but Forbes came up big although the defensive backline looked a bit shaky.

Combined plays from Attin-Johnson, Liana Hinds and Cordner showed promise but neither chance created found a finishing touch.

Thursday’s match was also newly appointed interim coach Kenwyne Jones’ first game with the team after he took up the role on Monday.

TT play Panama once more in another friendly on Monday at the same venue from 3.30pm.