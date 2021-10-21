West Indies Women set to tour Pakistan for 3 ODIs

File photo: Off-spinner Anisa Mohammed(C) and her West Indies Women team-mates celebrate taking a wicket against Pakistan, during the second One Day International, at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, on Friday. - CWI Media

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has confirmed that the West Indies Women are set to tour Pakistan for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) from November 8-14.

A CWI media release on Thursday said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed all the tour logistics and submitted detailed medical and security plans to CWI for final review.

The West Indies Women are due to arrive in Pakistan on November 1 for the ODI series, scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

This will be the West Indies Women’s third bilateral series in 2021, after hosting Pakistan and South Africa in the Caribbean this summer. The West Indies players are currently in Antigua for a high performance training camp as part of the team’s preparation for the upcoming Cricket World Cup qualifiers.

They will travel directly to Zimbabwe after the ODI series for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifiers from November 21-December 5. They will be one of ten teams, along with Pakistan, aiming to secure one of three qualifying places for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in February 2022.

CWI’s CEO Johnny Grave said, “This reciprocal tour to Pakistan is an important part of our preparation plans ahead of the World Cup qualifying tournament that is scheduled to take place in Zimbabwe in mid-November. This tour to Pakistan will give the team the chance to play in different conditions compared to the Caribbean and have more high-level competitive cricket ahead of aiming to secure one of the three qualifying spots available for the Women’s Cricket World Cup next year.”

Grave said measures are in place for a safe tour.

“The security plan arranged by the PCB is the same high level that the West Indies men’s and women’s teams received when they last toured Pakistan in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Independent security advisers, Eastern Star International (ESI) have confirmed to both CWI and WIPA (West Indies Players Association) that they are satisfied that the risk is manageable and can be mitigated to an acceptable level of safety. We will now take a final recommendation to our board of directors before the selection panel confirms the squad.”

The West Indies Women toured Pakistan in January 2019 for three T20 Internationals in Karachi.

MATCH SCHEDULE

1st ODI – November 8 at National Stadium, Karachi

2nd ODI – November 11 at National Stadium, Karachi

3rd ODI –November 14 at National Stadium, Karachi