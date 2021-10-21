Up to us to reopen beaches, rivers

As the country strives to live with this virus by means of relaxing of certain public restrictions and the reopening of the business, construction, tourism and education sectors, it is important to note that the daily rate of new infections remain constant at well over 100 cases and we have already lost over 1,600 of our citizens to this disease.

Life goes on, but we cannot ignore the fact that covid19 remains a medical emergency and in many cases, a clear and present threat to our very lives. Now is certainly not the time for complacency.

Daily we see what is happening in other parts of the world where rules were relaxed too soon. Russia is planning to go into a full week of complete lockdown with that country's government prepared to pay workers to stay home in an effort to halt the spread of the virus. In Brazil, the death toll is over 600,000.

On Monday, there was news out of the United States of a woman who said her son, while on his death bed, had told her he was sorry he did not take the covid19 vaccine. Both the son and his wife died from the virus.

If you haven't done so already,I urge you to take the vaccine. Yes, it's not a cure and yes you can still catch the virus after you are vaccinated, but the vaccine gives you a better chance at survival and reduces the need for critical medical care. Do the research.

The vaccine, of which there are several approved varieties, is the best form of defence science has so far provided against this virus.

You may argue there is a possibility that someone vaccinated can still die from the virus, but what is the ratio of covid19 deaths in the unvaccinated as opposed to covid19 deaths in the vaccinated? I am certain research will show a greater death rate among the unvaccinated.

Truth be told, it is not up to Government to reopen beaches and rivers. It is up to the people to behave in a certain manner such as getting vaccinated and strict adherence to the rules of masking, physical distancing and maintaining personal hygiene, in order to give Government the confidence to reopen beaches and rivers. The ball is in our hands. It has always been.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

SAN JUAN