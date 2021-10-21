Two rescue dogs die in Palmiste blaze

Fire officers from the Mon Repos fire station and TTEC responded to a house fire at Lazzari street, Block #1 Palmiste on Thursday. Two dogs perished while two adults were rushed to hospital due to smoke inhalation. - Lincoln Holder

A 36-year-old veterinary assistant is mourning the loss of her two rescue dogs, who died in a fire at her home at Lazzari Street, Palmiste, on Thursday.

Newsday visited shortly afterwards and her brother, who did not want himself or his sister to be identified, said she had been taken to the San Fernando General hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

When the fire started shortly before noon, Newsday understands the woman and her 28-year-old nephew jumped out of a bedroom window to escape.

Fire and medical officials responded several minutes later.

The two victims were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and small injuries they suffered while jumping out of the window.

The dogs' owner, a veterinary assistant at a vet’s office in Duncan Village, was caring for three rescue dogs at the time of the blaze.

While one dog was rescued from the rubble, the other two are believed to have died. Fire officials were unable to find their bodies.

The woman’s coworkers came to care for the surviving dog.

Investigations into the fire are continuing.