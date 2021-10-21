Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul 4th in Worlds keirin final

Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul placed fourth in the final of the men's keirin, at the UCI World Track Cycling Championships, Roubaix, France, on Thursday. - (AP PHOTO)

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s Nicholas Paul finished fourth in the men’s keirin final, on Thursday, on the second day of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at Roubaix, France.

Paul was third, behind the Netherlands’ pair of Olympic gold medallist Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland, with three laps to go. However, Paul was unable to overtake the Dutch duo as the tempo increased.

Lavreysen was victorious in 10.027 seconds, with Hoogland second and Russia’s Mikhail Iakovlev third.

Paul had to settle for fourth spot, with Kento Yamasaki of Japan and Rayan Helal of France trailing.

In the opening heat, Paul topped the field of six cyclists in 10.02 seconds to affirm a spot in the second round. Placing second and also advancing from this heat was Paul’s World Cycling Centre training partner Jair Tjon En Fa from Suriname.

Into the second round, Paul placed second in heat one behind Lavreysen (Netherlands) to affirm a spot in the medal race.

In the men’s scratch race, TT’s Akil Campbell was one of three riders who were eliminated from the field of 22, along with Martin Chren of Slovakia and Yacine Chalel of Algeria.

Donavan Grondin of France took gold, followed by Tuur Dens of Belgium and Rhys Britton of Great Britain.

The Championships will run until Sunday.