Tobago's covid19 death toll reaches 95

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s covid19 death toll is now 95 after an 80 year-old man with comorbidities died from the virus overnight.

The island now has ten new cases and 282 active cases.

In a statement on Thursday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are 28 patients in state isolation, 250 in home isolation and five in ICU. There have been 17 discharges.

The division said to date a total of 16, 143 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that figure, 3,135 have tested positive.

There are 2,758 recovered patients.

To date, 22, 211 people in Tobago have been partially vaccinated and 19, 975 people are fully vaccinated.