The art of building a resilient business

Using the Three Little Pigs story as an analogy, a business that is able to withstand the pressures caused by external pressures and is capable of leveraging its plans to not only guarantee survival but to thrive and flourish, is like the pig who built his house of bricks. Image taken from thinglink.com -

DIANA THOMAS-MORRIS

Storms, whether literal or figurative are an inevitable part of life. But isn’t it better to face storms in a prepared manner rather than haplessly?

To demonstrate the importance of building resilience we take the story of the three little pigs. Yes! I know that we are thinking business, however, some key life lessons are often found in these stories.

So, let us envisage the three little pigs. The first little pig which built with straw is likened to a business that treats resiliency planning as a haphazard part of operations. Therefore, when faced with a negative external stimulus, such a business will inexorably face certain failure.

Likewise, the second little pig which built his house with sticks is likened to a business that has a framework in place for resilience, however this is not integrated into the strategic planning of the business. Therefore, during adverse external forces, such a business could be at risk of collapse.

The third little pig however, which built his house with bricks, is likened to a business that incorporates and integrates resiliency planning as a key component of its operations and strategic planning. This business is able to withstand the pressures caused by external pressures and is also capable of leveraging its plans to not only guarantee survival but to thrive and flourish.

The art of building a resilient business is in laying a strong foundation built on the fundamentals of effective risk management.

To illustrate this important concept, the mnemonic impartec will be used:

• Identify: The first step in building resilience is to identifying the forces that could impact the business, the industry in which it operates and any observed trends. This could be done by employing strategic analysis tools such as a Swot analysis, Porter’s five forces, Gap, Pestel and other appropriate analyses. These analyses should be in-depth, and embody a critical assessment of the position of the business in relation to the risks identified.

• Measure: The next step is to measure the risks. This should encompass both quantitative and qualitative assessments of the probable impact, which the perceived risks or threats could have on the business.

• Plan: It is often said, “He who fails to plan, plans to fail.” And it’s absolutely true! You cannot enter a storm unprepared and expect to be ok. Once the risks are identified and measured, then it is time to plan. This is where the five w’s and an h will come in. These questions could include: What will be the trigger event? When is this likely to happen? Who will respond? Where will this be effected? Why did this occur? How will it affect the business?

These questions will enable the business to implement an effective plan that will encompass many possible variables. Additionally, in planning, the business must decide whether it will accept or transfer the risks identified.

• Assess: Once the plan is created, it must be assessed for its fluidity. The business must critically assess the plan to determine if it is able to protect it and its vital resources in the event that the identified risks is realised.

• Review: This step is very important and involves a keen review of the business model to determine if there are gaps that could prevent it from executing the plan. It also involves reviewing the operations to determine if the business needs to adjust any of its processes and procedures to enhance its agility to respond to shocks.

• Test: This is one of the most important steps of the process. The plan must be tested! The business could employ stress testing, scenario testing, simulation exercises and a slate of other tests in order to assess the effectiveness of the plan. The results of these tests should be used to guide the process, rectify any shortcomings and adjust for any identified gaps.

• Execute: If “push comes to shove” then the business must push back by deploying the plan. Inaction is the key to failure. Time is also of the essence in implementing a plan. In fact, some aspects of a plan are not dependent on a disruption, and may actually improve the effectiveness of the business operation.

In these instances, it is advisable, that if it is cost effective to incorporate those changes in the routine business process, then steps should be taken to achieve same. The business should also be aware of changes and trends and be agile enough to respond quickly and seamlessly, with little or no disruption to the business.

• Continuous: Change is constant, life is perpetually evolving, and so must the plan. A plan should never become static; but must be continuously reviewed to ensure that it remains viable and relevant.

Resiliency is the reward of diligence, careful risk management, and the ability to plan strategically. A business should “own the disruption” and leverage same to gain an advantage.

Be original! Don’t be afraid to do things differently. Innovate and be agile enough to transform your business into a lean machine.

Are you prepared to face those inevitable storms? With careful planning, strategy formulation and implementation, any business can.

Diana Thomas-Morris is an ACCA fellow, FCA and MBA. She currently serves as a manager of compliance and risk in the insurance industry.